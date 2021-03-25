Shari Denise Hensley

Obituary

ULYSSES - Shari Denise Hensley, age 60, died March 22, 2021, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, KS. She was born Oct. 30, 1960, in Ulysses, KS, the daughter of Richard “Rich” L. and Mary A. (Massey) Hensley. Shari grew up in Ulysses and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1978.

Shari is survived by her mother, Mary of Ulysses, KS; brother, Mike Hensley of Ulysses, KS; sister, Kathy Payton of Katy, Texas. Shari is preceded in death by her father, Rich in 2015.

Memorial service will be March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ulysses, KS. Private inurnment will be at Ulysses Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on March 25, 2021