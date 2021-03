Janie Jones-Hall

Obituary

STILLWATER, OK - Janie Jones-Hall, 79, died March 12, 2021 in Stillwater, OK. Her memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. March 27, 2021 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

Published on March 25, 2021