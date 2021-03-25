Eric Lee Miller

Obituary

Eric Lee Miller, age 79, died on March 21, 2021 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on July 11, 1941 in Garden City, KS, the son of Guy and Ruby Neill Miller. He worked in Agribusiness his entire life. He owned and operated Pop Perfect Popcorn and was known for being the first to print the packaging in both English and Spanish. When Eric wasn’t working, he could be found flying his airplanes.

He is survived by, wife, Sharron Gilstrap Miller of Garden City, KS, one daughter, Briggette (Doug) Cassell of Colorado Springs, CO; four granddaughters, Shae Miller of Liberal, KS, Cheyene Miller of Wichita, KS, Janette Cassell of Colorado Springs, CO, Samantha Cassell of Colorado Springs, CO; one grandson, Matthew Cassell of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Mickey Miller of Garden City, KS; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Craig Miller; three brothers, Auburn, Errol, Donald.

Friends could call from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 25, 2021 at Price and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on March 26, 2021 at the Garden Valley Church at 2 p.m. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral service at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Eric Miller Memorial Fund and sent in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS.

Published on March 25, 2021