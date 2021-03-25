Dr. Robert “Bob” K. Seng

Obituary

SEWARD, NE - Dr. Robert “Bob” K. Seng, age 76 of McCool Jct, NE died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Seward, NE. He was born Nov. 28, 1944 at York, NE, to Walter and Elfie (Klone) Seng. Robert was a longtime Chiropractor in the Garden City, KS area. On Dec. 18, 1975 he was married to Cheryl Berry at Raton, N.M.

Bob loved flying his Ercoupe and was a charter member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter#377, at Garden City. He wrote and performed his own music, played the piano and guitar, loved antique cars, and doted on his grandchildren whenever he could. Was a BMW Motorcycle enthusiast and loved driving his John Deere tractor.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of McCool Jct, NE; his daughter, Nichole (Jamen) Hall of Seward, NE; nephews, Trevin (Tara) Seng of Omaha, NE, and Tracin (Jessica) Seng of Gretna, NE; his grandchildren are Dathen, Evan, and Brielle Hall. He is also survived by his beloved Schnauzer “Pepper”. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York, NE. Burial will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-8 p.m., Thursday, with his family greeting friends that evening from 6-8 pm. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online Condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com

Published on March 25, 2021