Christian Daniel Moreno

Obituary

Christian Daniel Moreno, 29, died March 22, 2021in Garden City. He was born Nov. 20, 1991 the son of Francisco Moreno Romero and Maria de Jesus Lopez in Dodge City, KS. He had worked in construction.

Survivors included, mother, Maria de Jesus Lopez; father, Francisco Moreno; siblings, Francisco Moreno, Sandra Leticia Lopez, Tania Colin and Raul Colin; children, Alizae Moreno, Isaiah Moreno and Elijah Moreno. He was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Lopez; and grandparents, Jesus and Guadalupe Lopez and Francisco Moreno and Evangelina Romero.

A Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. March 25, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home and Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. March 26, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will b held 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 25, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Christian Moreno Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N Seventh St, Garden City, KS 67846. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on March 25, 2021