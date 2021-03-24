AB Reed

Obituary

SUBLETTE - AB Reed, age 98, died on March 21, 2021. AB had a long career with Standard Oil of Indiana, now BP oil. AB was a WWII veteran and was the first in his family to earn a college degree.

He is survived by his children, Ben Reed, Rebekah Fitzpatrick, Dennis Reed, and Leeann Hoffman; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Oliver and Annie; brothers and sisters, Howard, Dick, Harvey, Robert, Fred, William, Mary, Lula, Geney, Della.

There will be a joint celebration of life for AB and Cathy Reed at the Sublette Southern Baptist Church on March 26, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Lee Richardson Zoo or the Sublette Recreation Commission in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, KS 67877. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com

Published on March 24, 2021