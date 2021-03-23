Virginia Lee Sowers

Obituary

Virginia Lee Sowers, 92, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, KS. She was born Aug. 24, 1928 in Guthrie, OK, the daughter of Turner and Goldie (Cook) Sowers.

Virginia grew up in Guthrie, OK, where she attended school and graduated from high school. She then attended one year at Central State University in Edmond, OK. Virginia worked for 16 years for O.B. Burst/International Harvester. She moved to Garden City, KS, in 1965 where she has lived since. After moving to Garden City, Virginia worked for Production Credit Association until her retirement in 1983. After her retirement, she worked for a short time for Dr. Raymond Walker.

Virginia was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Garden City, KS, and Guthrie, OK, where she served as an Elder and was involved in Women’s Circle. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star both in Guthrie, OK. She enjoyed sewing, cats, and collecting miniature dolls.

Survivors include a sister, Nancy Sowers of Garden City, KS. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Summit View Cemetery in Guthrie, OK. The family suggests memorials given to the Presbyterian Church in Garden City in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

