Mary B. Grigg

Obituary

ULYSSES - Mary B. Grigg, age 74, died on March 19, 2021, at Kansas Medical Center in Andover, KS. She was born July 31, 1946, in Scott City, KS, the daughter of Ralph and Ethel (Hopper) Hollingsworth. Mary was born and raised in Scott City, KS, where she graduated high school. She married Steven Grigg on Jan. 1, 1963. Mary and Steve relocated to Ulysses, KS, in 1973. Mary retired from Alltech Electric.

Mary is survived by her husband Steven, of Ulysses, KS; sons, Darren Grigg of Olathe, KS, Mason Grigg of Shawnee, KS, and Jason Grigg of McCook, NE; six grandchildren; and sister, Connie Knobbe of Wilson Lake, KS. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ethel; and sisters, Patricia Rudolph and Roberta Smith.

Memorial service will be March 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Shelton Memorial Christian Church in Ulysses, KS. The service will be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be given to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s or the ALS Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on March 23, 2021