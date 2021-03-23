Jean Elizabeth (Rector) Krebs

Obituary

HUTCHINSON - Jean Elizabeth (Rector) Krebs, died on March 21, 2021. Jean was born on Oct. 12, 1944, in Lincoln, NE. She married her high school sweetheart, Don Krebs, on June 15, 1963.

Jean is suvived by her husband, Don Krebs, of Hutchinson, KS; sons, Andy Krebs of Fairland, OK; Matt Krebs of Lancaster, PA; Daniel Krebs of North Newton, KS; daughters, Anna Berg of McPherson, KS; Beth Schobert of Buckner, KY; Abi Goertzen of Lawrence, KS; and 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Korf of Canon City, CO and Alice Collinsworth of Edmond, OK. She is preceded in death by her parents, Merwin and Genevieve Rector; and her brother, John Rector.

Graveside Services for all friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. March 26, 2021 at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS (masks encouraged). Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 10:55 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jean Krebs Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS, 67871 Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on March 25, 2021 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.

Published on March 23, 2021