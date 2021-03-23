Eric Lee Miller

Obituary

Eric Lee Miller, age 79, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on July 11, 1941 in Garden City, KS, the son of Guy and Ruby Neill Miller. He worked in Agribusiness his entire life.

He is survived by wife, Sharon Gilstrap Miller of Garden City, KS, two granddaughters, Shae Miller of Liberal, KS, Cheyene Miller of Wichita, KS, one brother, Mickey Miller of Garden City, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Craig Miller; three brothers, Auburn, Aeral, Donald.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 25, 2021 at Price and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on March 26, 2021 at the Garden Valley Church. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral service at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Eric Miller Memorial Fund and sent in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS.

Published on March 23, 2021