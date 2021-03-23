Derreck Paul Anders

Obituary

Derreck Paul Anders, age 53, died on March 20, 2021. He was born on Aug. 17, 1967 in Sumter, SC, the son of Melvin R. Anders and Jana Englehart Holder. He worked as a Quality Inspector in the Aviation industry.

Survivors include four daughters, Brooke Ewertt (Steven) of Mulvane, KS, Gabrielle Garrison of Overland Park, KS, MaiLien Anders of Wichita, KS, JayLien Anders of Wichita, KS; mother, Jana Holder of Sumter, SC; father Melvin Anders of Cabot, AR; one sister, Michelle Herberger of St. Charles, MO; two grandchildren; paternal grandmother, Dacy Morrison of Ridgeway, PA. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elvon and Bernadine Englehart; paternal grandfather, Melvin Anders.

Visitation will be held on March 24, 2021 at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the American Legion, 1335 N. Hydraulic Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.

