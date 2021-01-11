obit Veda Lucille Swank Post

ULYSSES - Veda Lucille Swank Post, age 102, died Jan. 8, 2021, was born June 20, 1918, at the country family home, six miles south of Gaylord, KS in Osborne County. She was daughter of E.C. (Ted) and Nellie Atkinson Swank. Lucille graduated Salina Beauty Academy on July 8, 1957. She was united in marriage to William (Bill) Post in 1941. They enjoyed one year together when, at that time, he volunteered for the Air Force in World War II. While they were stationed at Yuma, AZ, their only child, Phillip, was born.

Preceding her in death, parents ,Ted and Nellie Swank; husband, William (Bill) Post; five brothers, Lawrence (Casey) Swank, Paul Swank, Kenneth Swank, Harvey (Bill) Swank, and Lorraine (Pete) Swank; three sisters, Ida Colwell, Harriet Hays, and Eudora Martin. Left to cherish her memories are son, Phillip Post; two grandchildren, two great grandsons all of Ulysses, KS.

Visitation will be Jan. 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Smith Center, KS. Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Jan. 12, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to The United Methodist Church in Smith Center, in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS, 67880.

Published on January 11, 2021