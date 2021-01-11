obit Carlos Marquez

ULYSSES - Carlos Marquez, age 62, died Jan. 8, 2021, at his home in Ulysses, KS. He was born Oct. 20, 1958 in Cusihuiriachi, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Hipolito and Isabel (Dominguez) Marquez. Carlos grew up in Mexico and moved to the United States when he was 15 years old. In 1987, Carlos relocated to Ulysses, KS, where he married Sulema Gutierrez on Oct. 15, 1990. Carlos worked at Border Line Well Service Inc.

Carlos is survived by his father, Hipolito Marquez of Edwards, CO; wife, Sulema Marquez of their home; children, Carlos Marquez Jr. of St. Croix Falls, WI, Danielle Marquez of Houston, Texas, Ivone Marquez of Wichita, KS, and Alejandro Marquez of Ulysses, KS; brothers, Juan Marquez of Albuquerque, NM, Saul Marquez of Texas, Hipolito Marquez of Garden City, KS, Omar Marquez of Colorado; sisters, Martha Parra of Colorado, Leticia Marquez, Ludivina Marquez, Rosa Marquez, and Maria Isabel Marquez all of Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico; and six grandchildren. Carlos is preceded in death by his mother, Isabel Marquez.

Vigil and rosary service will be Jan. 13, 2021, at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be Jan. 14, 2021, at 10 a.m., both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS. Services may also be viewed Live at Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Visitation is Jan. 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Jan. 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., both at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

