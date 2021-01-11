obit

Charles C. “Scooter” Skilling, 76, died on Jan. 6, 2021 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, KS. He was born on Dec. 10, 1944, at Napa, CA. He was adopted and raised by Howard and Hazel (Mastin) Skilling. He married Dolline Myers on Oct. 10, 1987 at Garden City, KS.

Charles graduated from Fort Hays State University. He served in the United States Army after high school. He was a guidance councilor at Healy High School. His family owned the skating rink in Garden City, KS, and his passion was skating and he participated in many professional roller skating events. He had written and published a book and was well known for his many letters to the editor in the Garden City Telegram discussing local issues.

He is survived by his wife, Dolline Skilling; son, Rodger Skilling of Haysville, KS; daughter, Tamera Skilling of Altus, OK; four step-children; sister, Maureen Armstrong of Plymouth, MI; four grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; one step-son; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Garnand Funeral Home with Gerald Belknap officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery with military honors by Kansas Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Charles Skilling Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on January 11, 2021