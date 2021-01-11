Jesse Romero Garcia

Jesse Romero Garcia, 74, died in Dodge City, KS, on Jan. 8, 2021. He was born Dec. 25, 1946 in Lakin, KS. Jesse was born and raised in southwest Kansas. He met Mary Chavez in El Paso, Texas, and they were married for over 40 years. She survives. They raised five children, 21 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. He joined the Army and served his country during the Vietnam War, enlisting at the age of 18.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Garcia; children, Martha and Cesar Martinez, Jessica Garcia, Nicolas Garcia and Margarita and Rudy Luna; 21 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and siblings, Teresa Garcia and Margarita Reyes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Tamez and Margarita Romero; son, Jose M Chavez; grandson, Adam “Papi” Lucero; and various siblings.

Rosary will be held 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021 at St Mary Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held 12 p.m. Jan. 13, 2021 at St Mary Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Both broadcast live via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 12th Street, Garden City, KS. The family suggest memorials to the Jesse Garcia Memorial Fund in care of the Garnand Funeral Home.

