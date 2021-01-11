Florence Frank Yost

MONTEZUMA - Florence Frank Yost, age 94, died on Jan. 7, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS, was born on Dec. 14, 1926 in rural Haskell County, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Frank. Basic schooling was at West Banner School in Haskell County. Arlin Yost won her heart and they were married on June 12, 1949. They began married life during wheat harvest in a rented house on the local Joe Riley place.

Survivors include her children, Daymon Yost of Sublette, KS, Daylen Yost of Copeland, KS, Londa Koehn of Montezuma, KS, Becky Nichols of Gentry, AR, and Jan Nichols of Copeland, KS; two sisters, Mary Lou Doris of Dodge City, KS, and Jennie Wiswell of Shell Knob, MO; brother, Paul Frank of Montezuma, KS; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband; three siblings; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral service was held at Salem Mennonite Church, Copeland, KS, on Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Salem Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation was at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma on Jan. 10, 2021 from noon to 5 p.m.. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Published on January 11, 2021