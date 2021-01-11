Antonio Longoria

ULYSSES - Antonio Longoria, age 86, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, KS. He was born April 8, 1934, in Karnes City, Texas, the son of Gilbert Villarreal and Guadalupe Longoria. He worked for many years for Ulysses Irrigation Pipe.

Tony is survived by his wife, Celia Longoria; son, Israel Longoria Longoria; daughter, Virginia Mendoza; son Antonio Longoria Jr.; daughter, Anna Garcia; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; his siblings, Eloisa Perez, Daniel Villarreal, Gilbert Villarreal Jr, and Magdeleno “Mack” Serenil. Preceded in death by his parents Gilbert Villarreal and Guadalupe Longoria; his siblings; Isabel Villarreal, Eva Curiel, Esperanza Barron, Rosendo Villarreal, Ysidro Serenil, Rudy Serenil, and Aurora Cisneros.

Private Family Vigil Service and Rosary was Jan. 11, 2021. Private Family Funeral Mass will be Jan. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. Services may also be viewed live on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Public Visitation was Jan. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Antonio Longoria Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on January 11, 2021