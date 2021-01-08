obit Dale Lee Barnum

OZAWKIE, KS- Dale Lee Barnum, age 71, died Jan. 6, 2021 at his home. He had lived in Ozawkie 18 years moving from Garden City, KS. He was born June 1, 1949 at Garden City, the son of William Myron and Wilma B. Parish Barnum. He earned a B.S. degree at Ft. Hays State University in 1972. He served as the area Director for the State of Kansas Social and Rehabilitation Services in Western Kansas 33 years, before retiring.

He married Pamela Sharon Wineinger on June 5, 1993 at Garden City,, KS. She survives at the home. He is also survived by two sons, Dave Barnum of Overland Park, KS, Steve Barnum of Hutchinson, KS; two daughters, Erika Barnum of Lawrence, KS, Charity Deutch of Leawood, KS; one brother, Dean Barnum, Clifton-Clyde, KS; and four grandchildren.

A Graveside Service with Masonic Rites was held at 3 p.m., Jan. 8, 2021 at Ozawkie Cemetery, Ozawkie, KS. Mr. Barnum lied in state 2 to 5 p.m., Jan. 7, 2021 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa, KS. Memorials suggested to American Red Cross Disaster Services in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com

Published on January 08, 2021