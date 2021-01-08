obit Carol Jean Ham

DALLAS, TEXAS - Carol Jean Ham, age 85, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Graveside Service was at noon, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at East Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport, Texas.

Carol was born on January 31, 1935, to Leonard and Elizabeth (Bulloch) Young in Fitzhugh, OK. Carol received her Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University. She taught at the middle school, high school, and college level for nearly 50 years in Oklahoma and Kansas, the majority of which was spent on the faculty of Garden City Community College in Garden City, KS. She later pursued her master’s and Ph.D. degrees at Kansas State University. Carol was united in marriage to the love of her life James Roderick “J.R.” Ham on Aug. 14, 1955 in Fitzhugh, OK. They were together 59 years until his passing in April of 2015.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.R.; and her brother, Jerry Young.

Those remaining behind to cherish her memory are her son, Jay M. Ham and wife Suzanne of Fort Collins, CO; her daughter, Carrie Lee Kirby and husband Jay of Dallas, Texas; her granddaughter, Clara; her grandsons, Jack, Judson, Cooper, and Cade; her sister, Robby Tollison of Park City, Utah; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Carol was a lifelong advocate of the importance of education. She touched many lives during her career, both in and out of the classroom. She developed programs to help students succeed in any discipline, many of whom continued to stay in touch with her long after leaving her classroom.

Carol’s priorities of faith and family were always present and visible. She instilled the same in her children and her legacy will live on through her family, her former students, and all those who knew her. She will be missed every day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of the following: Garden City Community College Endowment Association, The Carol J Ham Memorial Scholarship Fund 801 Campus Drive Garden City, KS 67846, Autistic Self Advocacy Network PO Box 66122 Washington, DC 20035 https://autisticadvocacy.org/

Published on January 08, 2021