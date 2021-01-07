obit Richard Allen Brack

Richard Allen Brack, 68, died Jan. 4, 2021 at his home in Garden City, KS. He was born May 22, 1952 in Great Bend, KS, the son of Algene and Ester (Henning) Brack. Richard was a certified machinist.

Richard is survived by his son, William Brack; four step-children, Allen Sauer, Johnna Malek, Carol Sivils, and Michael Sauer; and 12 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Brack; parents; son, Daniel Gennette; and grandson, Dalton Brack.

A private family service will be held, however the family does suggest memorial contributions be made to the Richard Brack Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

