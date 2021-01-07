obit Laurie A. Gerber

Laurie A. Gerber, 58, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021 at her home in Garden City, KS. She was born June 13, 1962 in Garden City, KS, the daughter of Peter William and Rose Mary (Brungardt) Burgardt.

Laurie has been a lifetime resident of Garden City. She attended St. Mary Catholic School, Garden City Public schools and graduated from Garden City High School in 1980. She later earned an associates degree from Garden City Community College in 1987. Laurie later earned another associates degree in Medical Record Technology from Dodge City Community College in 1997. Laurie began her working career at the Garden City Community College cafeteria, later working for Garst Seed Co. She then worked for 25 years at St. Catherine hospital before working as the parent information and resource specialist for Families Together, Inc.

Laurie was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, KS, where she volunteered as a religious education teacher. She served as a 4-H leader; Cub Scout leader; a volunteer for her children’s schools, a member and leader of the International Festival Committee; a member and officer of the Daughters of Isabella; and she served on the board of directors for the Emmaus House where she volunteered on the Cruise in Committee, fund raising, and night staffing. She enjoyed spending her time in the outdoors, going to the lake, fishing, and spending time visiting with family and friends.

In 1984, Laurie married James L. Diamond, Sr. in Garden City, KS. Laurie later married Steven Wayne Gerber, on Aug. 14, 1999, in Garden City, KS. He survives. Other survivors include four children, James L. Diamond III of Grove, OK, Anton P. Diamond of Garden City, KS, Matthew J. and wife Amanda Gerber of Chanute, KS, and Celeste N. Gerber of Nickerson, KS; a brother, Michael Burgardt of Tacoma, WA; two sisters Patricia and husband Steven Briggs of Garden City, KS, and Coleen Harrison of Logan, UT; seven grandchildren, Hemi Diamond, Axel Diamond, Zackery Fanning, Alexzandrite Fanning, Madison Fanning, Taeven Gerber, and Raeanne Gerber; and eight nieces and nephews, Robert Linenberger, J.D. Linenberger, Shawna Linenberger, Colette and husband Ryan Hunt, Christy Briggs, Joshua Raub, Justin Raub, and Dominic Ortiz. Laurie is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Janet Linenberger; a brother, David Burgardt; and a grandson, James L. Diamond IV.

Funeral services will be scheduled for a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the Emmaus House, Families Together, or Leave A Legacy all in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .

