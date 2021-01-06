Edward Joseph Lobmeyer

LEOTI - Edward Joseph Lobmeyer, age 68, died at his home on Dec. 31, 2020 in Leoti, KS. He was born on June 20, 1952 at the Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, KS, the son of James Leon and Kathryn Strecker Lobmeyer. He attended college at Fort Hays State University and served in the US Army. He worked for Boeing for 26 years and was also a certified public accountant.

Survivors include, three children, Charles Lobmeyer of Conroe, Texas, Marsha Ditto of Ft. Collins, CO, Phillip Lobmeyer of Wichita, KS; 11 siblings, Albert Lobmeyer of Leoti, KS James Lobmeyer, Jr. of Leoti, KS, Alfreda Lobmeyer of Hill City, KS,Daniel Lobmeyer of Leoti, KS, Helen Palacio of Garden City, KS, Walter Lobmeter of Topeka, KS, Francis Lobmeyer of Garden City, KS, Nancy Lobmeyer of Goodland, KS, Janice Lobmeyer of Topeka, KS, Lyle Lobmeyer of Garden City, KS, Bruce Lobmeyer of Garden City, KS; father, James Leon Lobbyer of Leoti, KS; and two grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Vigil Services will be held on Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Jan. 9, 2021 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, KS at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be given to the St. Anthony Catholic Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home PO Box 161, Leoti, KS 67861.

Published on January 06, 2021