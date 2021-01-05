obit William R. "Bill" Smith

William R. “Bill” Smith, 85, died on Jan. 2, 2021 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, KS. He was born on Dec. 15, 1935 at Garden City, KS, the son of W.A. and Fern (Paris) Smith. He married Sheila D. Goodman on May 9, 1954 at Garden City, KS. She died on June 9, 2015.

Bill was a lifetime Garden City resident and attended Garden City schools. He has been the owner-operator of Sunflower Machine. His special joy was telling stories and making people laugh.

He is survived by his three children, Carla Sue (Doug) Page of Canon City, CO, William Scott Smith of Garden City, KS, and Estella Marie (Steve) Thompson of Parker, KS; six grandchildren, Shannon Page, Erin (James Thomsen) Mohr, Zack Roth, Nicholas Thompson, Alyx Thompson and Jenna Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Samantha Mohr and Haylee Mohr; brother, Larry L. Smith of Garden City, KS; sister, Marilyn K. Parks of Garden City, KS; two sister-in-laws, Delomia Hurst of McPherson, KS, and Darby Widows of Bradenton, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, William Mitchell Smith and Gregory Smith; and brother, Sterling A. Smith.

Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Garnand Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Finney County Historical Society in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on January 05, 2021