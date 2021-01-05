obit Jose Inocente "Chente" Zapata

Jose Inocente “Chente” Zapata, age 83, died on Dec. 5, 2020 in Alburquerque, NM, due to health complications. He was born on April 20, 1937 in Cd. Saucillo, Chihuahua, raised in Cd. Juarez Mexico, son of Ramon Zapata and Tomasa Garcia. He married Maria de Jesus “Chuy” Urrutia in August of 1974 in Garden City, KS. She passed away Dec.2, 1997

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Reading his novelas and watching TV, Cantinflas being one of his favorite shows. His favorite time of the year was Christmas.

Survivors include, his children: Victor (Liz) Urrutia of Cd. Juarez, Mexico, Ruben (Alma) Urrutia of Emporia, KS, Rafael (Veronica) Zapata of Peralta, NM, Alma Rosa Zapata of Grand Island, NE, Marisol (Diego) Cac of Laverne, OK; sisters, Josefina Galindo of Dodge City, KS, Cruz Alicia Urrutia of Liberal, KS, Amalia Rivera of Garden City, KS; brothers, Luis Carlos Zapata of Gonzalez, LA, Jose Maria “Chema” Zapata of Cd. Juarez, Mexico, Agustin Zapata of Dodge City, KS; 29 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brother, Jesus Manuel “Chuma” Zapata.

