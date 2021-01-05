obit Jim Lund

ULYSSES- Jim Lund, age 79, died Jan. 2, 2021, at his home in Ulysses, KS. He was born March 27, 1941, in East York Township, Ontario, Canada, the son of Wilbert Stanley and Frances Jane Viola (Johnson) Lund.

Jim grew up in Canada until 1979 when he relocated to the Phoenix, Ariz., area to develop fiber optics. Jim worked in many different states. He married Gayla J. (Carter) Mills on June 6, 2008 in Moriarty, NM. In November 2010 Jim and Gayla, together, relocated to Ulysses, KS, for retirement.

Jim is survived by his children, Lance Lund of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Julie Ramsay of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Leslie Devlin of Colorado Springs, CO; step-children, Jonanna Hunley of Roswell, NM, Wayne Maddox of Lubbock, Texas, Kelly Musick of Rogers, AR, Heather Grimes of Ulysses, KS, Joseph Mills of Pratt, KS, Shannon Kastl of Ulysses, KS; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Lund; one brother and two sisters.

A private family Memorial Service will be Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed live on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Harvest Christian School in Ulysses, KS, in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on January 05, 2021