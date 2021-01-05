obit Gabriel Luis Duran

Gabriel Luis Duran, 33, died on Dec. 24, 2020 at Bangor, ME. He was born on Nov. 11, 1987 at Garden City, KS, the son of Juan Jose and Richelle (Dutcher) Duran. He married Diane Plack. Gabe attended Garden City Schools. He was a journeyman electrician in the oil and gas industry and was employed by the MMR Group.

He is survived by his three children, Brayan Duran, Grayson Duran and Ansley Duran all of Greeley, CO; mother, Richelle Duran of Aurora, CO; father and step-mother, Juan and Norma Duran of San Angelo, Texas; two brothers, Antonio Rubio of Garden City, KS, and J.J. Duran of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Nina Duran of Bellingham, WA and Talisa Duran of Dallas, Texas; grandparents, Linda Ellsworth of Erie, PA, and Raquel Duran of Everson, WA.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cornestone Church in Garden City, KS. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Gabriel Duran Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on January 05, 2021