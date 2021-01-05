obit Barbara Ann Coen

Barbara Ann Coen, 70, died Dec. 30, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born January 19, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Walter H. and Elizabeth L. (Keller) Werland. On July 31, 1971 she married Robert Coen, Sr. In San Antonio, Texas. In 1974, Robert's job brought the family to Garden City, KS, where she has lived since.

Survivors include her children, Dori Larsen of Grand Junction, CO, Elizabeth Couch of Salina, KS, Evelyn Atkinson of Garden City, KS, Henry Coen of Topeka, KS, Bridgette Coen Mesquita of Garden City, KS, Timothy Coen of Garden City, KS; sister, Mary Pearson of Grand Junction, CO; brothers, James Werland, Walter Werland both of San Antonio, Texas; 26 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and son, Robert, Jr.

There will be no service held at this time. The family suggests memorials be given to the Barbara Coen Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home 412 N. Seventh Street, Garden City, KS 67846. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on January 05, 2021