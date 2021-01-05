obit

DIGHTON - Betty Ann (Bradstreet) Hopkins, 89, died Jan. 1, 2021 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS. She was born Oct. 5, 1931 in Dighton, KS, the daughter of Waldo and Lillie Belle (Sizemore) Bradstreet.

Betty Grew up in Dighton, attended Dighton schools, and graduated from Dighton High School in 1949. She then attended the University of Kansas. In 1966 she married Roscoe “Hop” Hopkins in Dighton, KS. The lived in Arvada, CO, for many years. The later moved to the Dallas, Texas area where Betty lived until May of 2019 when she moved back to Dighton, KS. Betty worked for many years for Braniff Airlines. After her retirement from Braniff, she worked as a travel agent in Dallas. She was a lover of fine dining, and enjoyed traveling the world.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Cindy Bradstreet of Dighton, KS; and many nephews and nieces. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe; her parents; and four brothers, Rex Bradstreet, Max Bradstreet, Gary Bradstreet, and Neal Bradstreet.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, at the Dighton Memorial Cemetery in Dighton, KS. Friends could call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton, KS. The family suggests memorials given to the JOY Center in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on January 05, 2021