Nancy A. Rodriguez

ELKHART - Nancy A. Rodriguez, age 78, died on Dec. 26, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita, KS. She was born Sept. 5, 1942 in Jetmore, KS, the daughter of Herbert Abner and Alice Anna (Kline) Wyatt. She married Joseph Rodriguez on Nov. 28, 2005 in Elkhart, KS. She owned and operated a tropical fish store in Texas.

Nancy is survived by three sons; Kenneth Elliott of Dalhart, Texas, Richard Elliott of Ocala, FL, and Roy Lasley of Duncan, British Columbia, Canada; one daughter, Barbara Beckstead of Preston, ID; one brother, Sam Wyatt of Dalhart, Texas; one sister, Helen Kilroy of Jacksonville, FL; and more than 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Rodriguez; brothers, Frank Wyatt, Lymon Wyatt, Sherman Wyatt, and Ben Wyatt.

Vigil Service and Rosary was held Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, in Elkhart, KS. Flowers or memorial contributions to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Elkhart in care of Garnand Funeral Home, P.O. Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950, are equally welcome.

Published on January 04, 2021