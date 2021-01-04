Jeffrey W. DeBusk

Jeffrey W. DeBusk, age 54, of Williamstown, NJ, formerly of Garden City, KS, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Dec. 30, 2020. Jeff was born Jan. 13, 1966 in Nassau, Bahamas. He loved life, laughter and joking around, making friends wherever he went. After living in Scotland, Arizona, California and Wisconsin, he met his wife, Amanda, in Kansas and spent 10 very happy years there before moving to Williamstown.

Jeff was an Air Force veteran and worked as an Air Traffic Controller for Midwest Air Traffic Control Services for many years. He was a keen sportsman in his youth and played football, baseball and rugby including for Scotland’s Rugby Under 18’s. In later years he was an avid golfer and won many tournaments.

Beloved husband of Amanda L. DeBusk (nee Feldt). devoted father of Andrea Micale, Andrew Wolford, Amanda J. DeBusk, Jennifer DeBusk, Alex Norman and Rebecca DeBusk. Dear son of the late William K. DeBusk and Alison “Jane” DeBusk. Adored Poppi to Adeline Gonzales and Liam Wolford. Loving brother of Michael DeBusk (Dorothy) and Sara DeBusk (Nick Pope).

Published on January 04, 2021