Donald Ray Swinney

ELK CITY, OK - Donald Ray Swinney, 85, died on Dec. 21, 2020, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Elk City, OK. He was born to Alvin and Calvin (Watkins) Swinney on October 7 1935, McKnight, Texas. Donald and Connie were married Dec. 25, 1955 at First Church of God, Hugoton, KS.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Yuvone (Simmons) of Swinney, Elk City, OK.; three sons, Donald Kent Swinney of Gentry AR., Brian Dale Swinney of Van Alstyne, Texas., Craig Jason Swinney of Hugoton, KS.; daughter, Karlese Diane Ellison of Elk City, OK.; brother, Bob Swinney, Odessa, Texas.; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Hall; brothers, Wendell and Ronnie Swinney; two grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the First Church of God, Hugoton, KS. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951. Friends may call Dec. 28, 2020, 10 a.m.. to 6 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton, KS. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, 2 P.M. at First Church of God, Hugoton, KS.

Published on January 04, 2021