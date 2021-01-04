Clemente Varela

Clemente Varela, 69, died Jan. 2, 2021 at the Ranch House Senior Living in Garden City. He was born Sept. 24, 1951, the son of Felipe Delgado Varela and Rosa Aguilar Varela in Matachic, Chihuahua, Mexico. Clemente was born and raised in Mexico, where he finished high school. He then moved to the United States at the age of 18.

He married Paula Guerra together had four children. They later divorced. In 1993 he met Edelmira Madrid Olivas, they married in 1995. Clemente worked at Hitch Feeders, later changed to Deseret Cattle Feeders, for a combined total of 33 years of service before retiring in the position in 2017 in the position of Mill Manager. He was the kind of man to always help others in need without expecting anything in return. He worked diligently and responsibly and taught his grandchildren how to celebrate their achievements with style. His hobbies included working, traveling and going to the Casino.

Survivors include his wife, Edelmira Varela; children, Susan Varela and husband Kerry Messenger, Clemente Varela, Jr. and wife Mary, Joe Varela and wife Veronica, Oscar Varela and wife Brittani, Alfonso Deosis and wife Marychelo and Liliana Deosis and husband Eliseo; 23 grandchildren; and siblings, Beatriz Olguin, Socorro Varela, Irma Gutierrez, Felipe Varela and Abel Varela. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021, followed by at Funeral Mass at 1 p.m., both at St Mary Catholic Church and broadcast live via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Public Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Clemente Varela memorial fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh Street, Garden City, KS. 674846. Condolences may be posted at the www.garnandfuneralhome.com website.

