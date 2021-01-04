Brian Kent Shaw

Brian Kent Shaw, age 73, died on Dec. 27, 2020 at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. Brian was born in Garden City, KS, on Sept. 25, 1947 to Greg and Valoyce G. (Ingram) Shaw. On Nov. 13, 1976, he married Sharon Kay Smart of Atchison, KS. In 1965 Brian, an Eagle Scout, graduated from Garden City High School. He went on to attend Garden City Community College, graduating in 1967, and then attended the University of Kansas, where in 1969 he graduated with a business degree and as a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

For two years Brian served his country as a commissioned officer in the Army National Guard. Brian joined his father in serving the region as owner and operator of Crazy House and C-Bar H stores in Garden City and Liberal. Brian was an avid sailor, skilled hunter, and seasoned adventurer. In 1992, he navigated his yacht, the Cadenza, from Galveston, Texas to Nassau, Bahamas, where he, Sharon Kay, Carrye Jane, and Taylor toured the Abaco islands for over three months.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay Shaw of Garden City, KS; mother, Valoyce Shaw of Garden City, KS; sister, Tamara (Shaw) Halloran of Garden City, KS; children, Carrye Jane (Carlos) Mantilla of Garden City, KS, and Taylor Douglas Shaw of Garden City, KS; grandchildren, Mateo Mantilla and Luca Mantilla of Garden City, KS; sister-in-laws and brothers-in-law, Linda Robertson of Lyman, NH, Mary Jane (Robert) Montgomery of Atchison, KS, Peggy Lynn (Douglas) Barnes of Plano, Texas, Joyce Ann (William) Smith of Shawnee, KS, Sarah Kim Biechele of Atchison, KS, and Dan Gruchala of Leawood, Ks. Nieces and nephews, Brad (Stefani) Halloran, Jeffrey Lagomarsino, Kimberly Lagomarsino, Lauren (Mick) Hundley, Xiaowei Gruchala, Summer Gruchala, Jason (Anne) Downing, Gilbert Downing, Miles Downing, Landon Downing, Laura Smith, Adam Biechele, and Rachael Biechele. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Greg Shaw; sister, Ronda Jean Shaw; father-in- law, Douglas A. Smart; mother-in-law, Patty Jane Smart; brothers-in-law, Sam Robertson, Rex Biechele and Bob Halloran; and nephew, Greg Gruchala.

Visitation will be held on Jan. 7, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th Garden City, KS, between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021 at the Community Congregational Church, 710 N. 3rd Street, Garden City, KS. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Valley View Cemetery, 2901 N. 3rd Street, Garden City, KS, with military rites by Kansas Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or Tunnels to Towers (Veterans organization) in care of Garnand Funeral Home.

Published on January 04, 2021