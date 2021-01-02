Mary K. Ryan

ULYSSES - Mary K. Ryan, age 77, of Ulysses, KS, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, KS. She was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of John and Fern (Rickerson) Dixon.

After living in northeast Oklahoma for several years, she moved back to Ulysses in 2017 and worked with her daughter, Tracy Teeter, at the Main ARTery.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Tracy Teeter and husband Lynn of Ulysses, KS; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Woods; sister, Barbara Young; and husband, Larry Ryan.

Memorial service will be Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. The service may also be viewed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Memorial contributions may be given to Grant County Community Foundation in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

