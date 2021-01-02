Darla Kay Marrs

MONTEZUMA - Darla Kay Marrs, 71, died Dec. 28, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Greensburg, KS. She was born on Feb. 9, 1949 in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of Edward and Betty Joan (Hinds) Tyler.

On Aug. 9, 1967, Darla was united in marriage to Gary Marrs at the Copeland, KS, Methodist Church. Darla finished her nursing career at the Montezuma Clinic.

Darla is survived by three children, Gala Torres and husband Manuel of Montezuma, KS, Bron Marrs and wife Marci of Fairview, Texas, and Amber Campbell and husband Loren of Greensburg, KS; a brother, Jim Tyler of Blanchard, OK; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gary.

A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Erickson presiding. Family and friends are invited to watch the service via live stream at Swaim Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma, KS, on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 from noon to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the South Gray High School Band and Vocal programs in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com .

