Charles T. Dallan

HUGOTON - Charles T. Dallan, 72, died Dec. 20, 2020 at Stevens County Hospital, Hugoton, KS. He was born on May 12, 1948 in Ransom, KS, to Charles and Fern Dallan.

Charles worked most of his life doing construction working for Fluor Daniels.

He is survived by daughter, Dione (Kyle) Bluemel of Pocatello, ID; sisters, Judy Bagby and Barbara Dallan of Holton, KS, Ginger Cantrell, Debbie Settlemyer and Cheri (Terry) Kuehn- Hugoton, KS; a grandson; a great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Fern Dallan; sister, Betty LaCore; brothers, Mike Dallan and Tony Dallan.

Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, 2 p.m.. to 6 p.m., at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton, KS. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, 11 A.M. at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton, KS. A memorial has been established for the Pheasant Heaven Charities. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951.

Published on January 02, 2021