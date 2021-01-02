Alan L. Maddox

Alan L. Maddox, 65, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born Feb. 17, 1955 in Hays, KS, the son of Robert and Bethel (Bartlett) Maddox.

Alan grew up in Stockton, KS, where he attended schools and graduated from high school in 1973. In 1975, Alan moved to Plainville, KS. On June 12, 1976, he married Theresa Skov in Plainville, KS. They moved to Garden City, KS, in December 1986, and have lived in Garden City since. He most recently has worked as a foreman for Dreiling Construction and Pipeline. Alan was a member of Bible Christian Church in Garden City, KS. He enjoyed spending his time with his work, hiking in the Colorado mountains, motorcycle riding, and he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Alan was also an avid KU basketball fan.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Maddox of the home; three sons, Andrew and wife Jennifer Maddox of Holcomb, KS, Collin and wife Jirell Maddox of Derby, KS, and Derek and wife Beth Maddox of Baldwin City, KS; four brothers, Doug and wife Susan Maddox of Midland, Texas, Mark Maddox of Plainville, KS, Brent Maddox of California, and Shane and wife, Stephanie Maddox of Zurich, KS; and nine grandchildren. Alan is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Maddox.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Bible Christian Church in Garden City, KS, with Pastor Bob Bates and Rev. Brian Wilson officiating. The service may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. A private interment will take place at a later date. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The family suggests memorials given to Theresa Maddox to help with Alan’s grandchildren’s education. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .

