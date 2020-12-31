obituary, Nancy A. Rodriguez

ELKHART - Nancy A. Rodriguez, age 78, of Elkhart, KS, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, in Wichita, KS. She was born Sept. 5, 1942 in Jetmore, KS, the daughter of Herbert Abner and Alice Anna (Kline) Wyatt.

She lived most of her life in parts of Texas and southwest Kansas. She married Joseph Rodriguez on Nov. 28, 2005 in Elkhart, KS.

Nancy is survived by three sons, Kenneth Elliott of Dalhart, Texas, Richard Elliott of Ocala, FA, and Roy Lasley of Duncan, British Columbia, Canada; one daughter, Barbara Beckstead of Preston, Idaho; one brother, Sam Wyatt of Dalhart, Texas; one sister, Helen Kilroy of Jacksonville, FA; and more than 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Rodriguez; brothers, Frank Wyatt, Lymon Wyatt, Sherman Wyatt, and Ben Wyatt.

Vigil Service and Rosary will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, 1 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, in Elkhart, KS, with Reverend Francis Khoi Nguyen officiating. Inurnment will follow at Elkhart Cemetery. Flowers or memorial contributions to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Elkhart in care of Garnand Funeral Home, P.O. Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950.

