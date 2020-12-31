obituary, Margaret Otero

Margaret “Mage” Otero, 80, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at her home in Garden City, KS. She was born March 21, 1940 in Holcomb, KS, the daughter of Felicisimo “Felix” and Rosa (Ortiz) Arteaga. Margaret has been a lifetime resident of Garden City where she attended St. Mary Catholic School.

She worked for more than 25 years and retired as a department head for Gibson’s Discount Store. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she helped with funeral dinners. She was also a member of RSVP and was a volunteer for the Fiesta for many years. Margaret enjoyed cooking, dancing, traveling, babysitting, and she loved to spend time with her family.

On July 30, 1955, she married Tony Sonora Otero in Raton, NM. He survives. Other survivors include five children, Carl Otero of Garden City, KS, Eva and husband Curtis Heckel of Garden City, KS, Frank G. Otero of Garden City, KS, James G. and wife Misty Otero of Mt. Royal, NJ, and Gabriel A. Otero and fiancé Candy Laurelez of Wichita, KS; a brother Juan Arteaga of Garden City, KS; three sisters, Elvera Rangel of Garden City, KS, Cathy Velasquez of Ulysses, KS, and Ann Jenkins of Edmond, OK; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Felicisimo “Felix” and Rosa Arteaga; a great-grandson, Jullian Galindo; two brothers, Jesse Arteaga and Tony Arteaga; and a sister, Teresa Vasquez.

A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Jan. 4, 2021 also at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. The service may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The family suggests memorials given to the Margaret Otero Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 31, 2020