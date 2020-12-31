Obituary, Esiquio Ramirez

Esiquio “Chico” Ramirez, 60, died on Dec. 25, 2020 at his home in Garden City, KS. He was born July 17, 1960, the son of the late Manuel and Maria Elena (Willars) Ramirez in Olton, Texas.

He is survived by his siblings, Anna (Pete) Gallardo of Warrenville, SC, Teresa Picazo of Garden City, KS, Irene (Tim) Rome of Garden City, KS, and Lutilda Guebara of Amarillo, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend and caregiver, Carol DeLeon. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel, and Maria Elena Ramirez; brother, Raul Manuel Ramirez.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Jan. 2, 2021 at St Mary Catholic Church and Broadcast Live via the Garnand Funeral Home FaceBook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 - 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to St Mary Catholic Church in Care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th, Garden City, KS. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 31, 2020