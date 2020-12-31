obituary, Darrin Lee Siebert

Darrin Lee Siebert, age 57, died at his home in Garden City, KS. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1963 in Ulysses, KS, the son of Darrell Siebert and Theresa Finch Siebert.

Darrin was an Industrial Mechanic and served his country in the United States Navy. On July 11, 1986, he married Jan Shoemaker in Pensacola, Fla. She survives.

Other survivors include: four sons, Aaron (Krysti) Shoemaker of Clinton, MO, Josh (MJ) Siebert of Ulysses, KS, Jacob “Jake” (Brittany) Siebert of Ulysses, KS, Eli (Stephanie McGaughey) Siebert of Garden City, KS; one daughter, Katie Siebert of Garden City, KS; one sister, Dana Shay of Arkansas; one brother, Terrance Siebert of Colorado; father, Darrell Siebert of Alabama; mother, Teresa Siebert of Arkansas; and 14 grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Celebration Baptist Church in Ulysses, KS at 1:00 p.m. Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Navu-Marine Corps Relief Society in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS. 67846.

Published on December 31, 2020