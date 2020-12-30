obituary, Ottis Charles Bridges

HAYSVILLE - Ottis Charles Bridges was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Paris, Texas, and deceased gently on Dec. 23 at Diversicare in Haysville, KS.

He is survived by stepdaughter, Dawn Peters-Harper of Lincoln, NE; stepson Christopher Bradshaw of Bowling Green, KY; five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Viewing with family will be available at DeVorss Flanagan- Hunt on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Graveside service will be on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita, KS.

