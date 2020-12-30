obituary, Lucinda Kim West

Lucinda Kim West, 60, died on Dec. 26, 2020 in her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born Aug. 29, 1960 in Garden City, KS, the daughter of George and Dominga (Servantez) Cruz. On Feb. 4, 1983, she married Gary West. Lucinda, aka Cindy, invested in people and made everyone feel important.

In addition to her husband, Gary, she is survived by her children, Juaquin Andrés Cruz, Marcus Benjamin West, Lorenzo Charles West, and Chiara Nicole West; five grandchildren; brother, George Cruz, Jr.; sisters, Alvina Cruz Rivera, and Leslie Perez. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Jan. 2, 2020 at 1111 E. Spruce St., Garden City, KS. Please join the family to enjoy a cup of coffee and dessert in memory of Cindy from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., for a come and go celebration. Please feel free to share a memory to carry the spirit of Cindy and shower her family with love. Please be aware that this celebration was planned with COVID-19 in mind. The family ask that masks are worn and that your participation is timely for the safety, and consideration of all that wish to join the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lucinda West Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home 412 N. Seventh Street, Garden City, KS. 67846.

