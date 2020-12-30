obituary, Delmer Lee Hembree Jr.

LEOTI - Delmer Lee Hembree Jr. age 53, died on Dec. 22, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas. Delmer was born on March 24, 1967, in Brownwood, Texas, to Delmer and Jan Everett Hembree, Sr. Delmer was a diesel mechanic. Delmer married Delores Hembree, she survives.

Survivors include Delmer’s wife; his mother; two daughters, Sondra Hembree and Tyler Wishon of Leoti, KS, and Tareena Hembree of Amarillo, Texas: one son, Skyler Hembree of Manhattan, KS; his siblings, Jimmy Lee Hembree of Huntsville, Texas, Mary Jane Hembree of Lufkin, Texas, Melanie Hembree of Lufkin, Texas, Tammy and Jim Couch of Chillicothe, Texas, Sharon and Sean Smith of Olustee, OK, and Dalton and Susie Hembree of Seymour, Texas; and four grandchildren. Delmer was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Dennis Lee Hembree.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Christ Covenant Church in Leoti, KS. Burial will be in the Leoti, KS, cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Toys for Tots - Amarillo, Texas in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, KS.

Published on December 30, 2020