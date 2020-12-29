obit

Hector Martin Rascon Marquez, age 52, died on Dec. 26, 2020 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on Nov. 11, 1968 in Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Manuel and Maria Rascon Marquez. He worked as a self employed transmission mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Angelica Alvarado of Garden City, KS; three children, Hector E. Rascon of Garden City, KS, Tania Alvarado of Lubbock, Texas, Ivan Rascon of Garden CityKS; two siblings, Alma Delia Rascon of Chihuahua, Mexico, Luis Alfonso of Albuquerque, NM; father, Manuel Rascon of Albuquerque, NM; mother, Maria De Los Angeles Marquez of Chihuahua, Mexico; and four grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial service will take place on Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Hector Rascon Marquez Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.

Published on December 29, 2020