obit

SCOTT CITY - Arnold Louis Wishon, age 71, died on Dec. 10, 2020 at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. Arnold was born June 28, 1949 to Raymond A. and Elsie M. (Borlisch) Wishon in Garden City, KS.

He is survived by three sisters: Patricia (Pat) B. Baier, Wewoka, OK; Leeta T. Dingus, Holcomb, KS; and Loretta M. Wishon, Garden City KS; four children: Angela S. Green, Bentonville, AR; Chad L. Wishon and Amy D. Drummond, both of Elkins, AR; Jessica A. Bartel, Fort Smith, AR; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond A. and Elsie M. (Borlisch) Wishon, Garden City, KS; three brothers: Raymond (Bud) Wishon, Jr., Holcomb, KS; Chester (Chet) E. Wishon, Hampton, VA; and Marion (Joe) J. Wishon, Garden City, KS; three sisters: Dorothy E. Shipley, Deloris H. Miller and Marietta R. Burtis, all of Garden City, KS; and two children: Donovan W. Wishon and Laurie D. Taffner, Kingman, KS.

Arnold was a member of the Garden City congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and spoke often of his faith to those who visited him at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City KS, where he resided. He enjoyed working with his hands in the building and construction trades, as well as playing guitars, riding motorcycles and rebuilding, cars trucks and motorcycles. He will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Livingston Funeral Home in Kingman, KS.

Published on December 28, 2020