Jose Maria Alvarez, 70, died Dec. 17, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born April 8, 1950, the son of Miguel O. Rivas and Adela Alvarez in La Paz, El Salvador. Pastor Alvarez dedicated his life to God, family, friends and the salvation of the many souls who were fortunate enough to cross paths with his inspirational saving graces. His thoughts, words, and actions were exemplary.

He not only leaves behind his legacy of love, he leaves behind his wife, Alicia; children, Marvin (Roxana) Alvarez and Jose Mario Alvarez; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, Luis Roque. He was preceded in death by his parents and sibling, Natividad Roque.

A Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 and visitation will be Friday, Jan. 1, 2020 from 12 - 8 p.m. both at Mision Cristiana Elim, 2510 E. Schulman Ave, Garden City, KS. Burial will follow the funeral on Saturday at Valley View Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Jose Alvarez Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th Street, Garden City, KS 67846, 620-276-3219. Condolences may be posted at the www.garnandfuneralhomes.com website.

Published on December 28, 2020