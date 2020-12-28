obit

Mirna Aracely Benavides, 49, died Dec. 23, 2020, at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born May 17, 1971, the daughter of Jose D. Melendez and Lucia Rubio, in La Union, El Salvador. She married Oscar Alejandro Benavides in November 1995 in Garden City, KS. She was educated as a nurse but enjoyed the life of a housewife.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Karen Lucia Benavides and Kevin Alejandro Benavides; mother, Lucia Rubio; and siblings, Luis Melendez, Maria Robles, Iris Griselda Melendez, Mario Melendez, Jose Osmar Melendez, Jose Alexis Melendez and Yensi Marilin Melendez. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose D Melendez.

A Funeral Mass will be held on 12 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church and broadcast live via the Garnand Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 5 p.m., both on Dec. 29, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th, Garden City, KS. The family suggest memorials to the Mirna Benavides Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may posted on www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

