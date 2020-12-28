obit

Monica Dawn Walker, 45, died December 21, 2020 near Garden City. She was born July 31, 1975 in Colorado Springs, CO, the daughter of Michael Bond & Debra (Beohler) Walker. Monica has lived in various places throughout her life where she worked in various jobs.

Survivors include four children, Austin Thill, Zoei Lang, Zander Lang, and Neeko Lang; her father, Michael Bond Walker of Garden City, KS; a brother, Michael Bond Walker II of Garden City, KS; and her grandmother, Esther Walker of Ulysses, KS. Monica is preceded in death by her mother and her grandfather, Marshall Walker.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. A private family interment will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the Monica Walker Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 28, 2020