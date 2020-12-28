obit

DIGHTON - Jonny Lee Coleman, 59, died on Dec. 24, 2020 at Lane County Hospital in Dighton, KS. He was born on Nov. 16, 1961 in Dighton, KS, the son of Henry Eugene and Joan Dee (Sowers) Coleman. He married Jayrene Perkins on July 17, 1998 in Dighton, KS. She preceded him in death on Feb. 23, 2015. Jon graduated from Dighton High School in 1980. He worked for the City of Dighton Maintenance Department.

He is survived by his three sons, Sean Jones Kelbesh of Windsor, CO; Matthew Jones of Dighton, KS; Jaden Coleman of Dighton, KS; and one grandson. He is also survived by two brothers, Scott Coleman of Dighton, KS and Dale Coleman of Dodge City, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Dighton Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

